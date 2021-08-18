Introducing Back Forty 40s: Machine-Rolled, Straight Pre-Rolls with High-Potency Cannabis

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Back Forty 40s Launch in Ontario with Organically Grown

Animal Mints and Wedding Pie Strains

40s Headlines Back Forty’s irreverent,

multi-tiered Monday Merries marketing campaign

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Back Forty – a cannabis brand from Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX – XLY) (“Auxly”) – introduces Back Forty 40s, a new, straight-roll offering available now in Ontario at OSC.ca and at cannabis retail stores across the province. 40s are 0.35g single-strain, straight pre-rolls, machine rolled for a consistent, even burn with enhanced airflow and big flavour. Back Forty 40s launch with two high-potency cultivars – Animal Mints and Wedding Pie – and are presented in resealable, recyclable packages of 10, optimized for sharing out of the pack and preserving freshness. Back Forty is introducing 40s with an irreverent marketing campaign using Out-Of-Home advertising to encourage Canadians to unplug and embrace the outdoors by taking Mondays off through the summer. Back Forty 40s are the centrepiece of a summer of new product launches, which also features new dried flower strains and the brand’s first edible offerings.

“We’re thrilled to launch Back Forty 40s for Canada’s savvy cannabis consumers, looking for high-quality products at affordable prices,” said Brad Canario, Senior Director, Marketing, Auxly. “40s are a truly differentiated offering – leveraging state-of-the-art automation to deliver a straight pre-roll in packaging perfect for that last-minute camping trip or long day spent at the lake. For the launch of Back Forty 40s we wanted to make sure we had something unique in the market that delivered on the brand promise of recalling the simple joys found in nature. The Monday Merries is a challenge to all Canadians to focus on what really matters – getting outside – by including Mondays into the mix on the weekends throughout the rest of the summer.”

Back Forty, Canada’s #1 vape brandi, is launching 40s as the Canadian pre-roll market continues to grow. In 2020, pre-rolls were the second-largest product category in the Canadian market with 17% share of market. So far in 2021, pre-rolls have secured a 19.3% market share through June 30, 2021.ii

Back Forty 40s leverage Auxly genetics – the organically grown, high-potency strains Animal Mints and Wedding Pie. Animal Mints is a cross between Animal ​Cookies x SinMint Cookies, reaching potencies of up to 25%, with a total terpene content of up to 2.3%. Wedding Pie is the marriage of Wedding Cake x Grape Pie, reaching potencies of up to 26%, with up to 2.9% total terpene content.

This high-potency flower is machine rolled into 10 x 0.35g packages using first-of-its kind, state-of-the-art automation designed for consistency, an even burn and optimal air-flow and flavour. Each easy-to-share pack of 40s has a resealable film that locks in the freshness. And in true Back Forty fashion, 40s packaging is 100% recyclable. 40s are available in Ontario now, and will be coming soon to provinces across Canada.

Back Forty is launching 40s with an innovative Monday Merries campaign that flips the script on the negative stigma associated with Mondays. The campaign suggests that the greatest enjoyment is found by turning a Monday into a funday, so instead of going to work, Back Forty invites Canadians to explore their personal back forty, and, in doing so, reclaim the maligned day. The Monday Merries campaign includes social, digital and Out-Of-Home, with wild posting advertising soon to be live in major urban centres across Canada including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

Back Forty 40s are only one of Back Forty’s numerous product launches this summer, including new dried flower strains and the brand’s first edibles, S’mores flavoured chocolates and Sour Cherry and Sour Grape soft chews. These new products will join Back Forty’s already-popular lineup of vapes and flower, with more detail to follow in coming weeks.

About Back Forty

Back Forty is a cannabis brand wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Through simple, uncomplicated cannabis products, Back Forty invites Canadian cannabis consumers to embrace the freedom of the outdoors. Learn more at b40cannabis.com and stay up-to-date at Twitter: @back40cannabis; Instagram: @backfortycannabis; Facebook: @back40cannabis.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly is a team of cannabis enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, CPG professionals, scientists and researchers united in a commitment to our consumers. Auxly creates trusted brands and products in an expanding global market through a tailored cultivation platform, purpose-built facilities and state-of-the-art technologies.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

For more information please contact:

Scott Campbell, 647-402-4957, press@auxly.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: Auxly’s execution of its product development and commercialization strategy; the successful production and launch of future Back Forty products; consumer preferences, political change, future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting Auxly in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this release including, but not limited to whether: there is acceptance and demand for Back Forty products by consumers and provincial purchasers; and general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which Auxly operates will remain the same. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

i

Back Forty vapes were the top-selling brand in Canada at the end of Q2, 2021, with 13% market share, according to Headset Canadian Insights, Total Canadian Cannabis Sales, June 30, 2021.

ii Headset Canadian Insights, Total Canadian Cannabis Sales, June 30, 2021.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/652c16a5-e8de-41b2-b72b-b2235cc96669

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4b2be22-2b7d-4adc-b625-f3bbf14c327d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b5f1383-573b-436b-b960-3190cfc7a782