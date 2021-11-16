Intesa signs accord with unions for 2,000 early staff exits, 1,100 new hires By Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s top bank Intesa Sanpaolo (OTC:) has reached an accord with unions paving the way for the early exit of 2,000 staff that will be partly offset by 1,100 new hires, the sector’s main union FABI said.

FABI said the exits would be voluntary, giving employees the option to retire early and the new hires will have a permanent contract.

“We took early action before the new plan where we think digitalisation will play an important role,” FABI secretary general Giuseppe Milazzo said in a statement.

Intesa merged with smaller rival UBI last year to create Italy’s top bank.

