International travel searches spike after U.S. moves to ease curbs

(Reuters) – Travel website Kayak said on Monday searches related to international travel to the United States spiked 48% on Saturday, compared to the same day one week earlier.
This followed the White House’s announcement on Friday that it would lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8.
Kayak is owned and operated by Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:) Inc.
