International travel searches spike after U.S. moves to ease curbs

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Southwest flight are shown as delayed on the departure screen at the airport in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) – Travel website Kayak said on Monday searches related to international travel to the United States spiked 48% on Saturday, compared to the same day one week earlier.

This followed the White House’s announcement on Friday that it would lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8.

Kayak is owned and operated by Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:) Inc.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR