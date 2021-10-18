International travel searches spike after U.S. moves to ease curbs

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Southwest flight are shown as delayed on the departure screen at the airport in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake



(Reuters) – Travel website Kayak said on Monday searches related to international travel to the United States spiked 48% on Saturday, compared to the same day one week earlier.

This followed the White House’s announcement on Friday that it would lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8.

Kayak is owned and operated by Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:) Inc.