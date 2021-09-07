International Crypto Exchange CrossTower Begins Operation in India By CoinQuora
- Crypto exchange Crosstower enters India regardless of regulatory uncertainty
- CrossTower India plans to hire up to 100 people in six to nine months
- The Indian government continues to its plans to regulate cryptocurrency
Just like many nations in the world, India and its government have been struggling with regulating crypto. The uncertainty and the looming plan to ban digital currency, still haven’t stopped investors and trading firms from launching in India. Despite the government’s threats of a ban, investment in crypto has risen tremendously since 2020.
The Effect of the Pandemic on Cryptocurrency
The global pandemic recorded a drastic shift from safer assets such as gold to a growing number of digital investments. Data collected from the World Gold Council shows that Indians between the ages of…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.