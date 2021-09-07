International Crypto Exchange CrossTower Begins Operation in India By CoinQuora

International Crypto Exchange CrossTower Begins Operation in India



Crypto exchange Crosstower enters India regardless of regulatory uncertainty

CrossTower India plans to hire up to 100 people in six to nine months

The Indian government continues to its plans to regulate cryptocurrency

Just like many nations in the world, India and its government have been struggling with regulating crypto. The uncertainty and the looming plan to ban digital currency, still haven’t stopped investors and trading firms from launching in India. Despite the government’s threats of a ban, investment in crypto has risen tremendously since 2020.

The Effect of the Pandemic on Cryptocurrency

The global pandemic recorded a drastic shift from safer assets such as gold to a growing number of digital investments. Data collected from the World Gold Council shows that Indians between the ages of…

