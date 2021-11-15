InterCure Expands Pharmacy Chain in Israel; Surpasses One-Ton Medical Cannabis Products Dispensed Per Month

Table of Contents Article content

Article content

Article content

Article content Article content With addition of

four

new pharmacies , InterCure ’s dedicated chain GIVOL now has 20 locations across Israel NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterCure Ltd . (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) (“InterCure” or the “Company”) today announced the addition of four pharmacies to its leading pharmacy chain GIVOL, focused on dispensing pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis, totaling its retail footprint to 20 locations in prime, strategic locations across Israel. Fourteen of the pharmacies are licensed to dispense medical cannabis.

Article content The branded pharmacy chain GIVOL leverages InterCure’s unique integrated operating model focused on serving the growing medical cannabis patient community and is the top performer in the GMP regulated global market. InterCure’s leading dispensing operation is backed by a complex structure of pharmaceutical logistics hubs and owned medical cannabis trade houses, supporting the vertically integrated nation-wide operations. Additionally, the Company also announced that in October 2021 it reached a record one ton of medical cannabis products dispensed in one month. This represents approximately 30 percent market share of Israel’s entire medical cannabis market. Alexander Rabinovich, CEO of InterCure said, “Surpassing the one-ton mark is a world record in the GMP certified cannabis market, and a major milestone for InterCure as we are focused on expanding patient access for medical cannabis globally. With 14 of our 20 pharmacy locations now licensed to sell medical cannabis, we continue to open more doors in Israel and build on our winning model globally.”

Article content About InterCure (dba Canndoc) InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” model to maintain its position as Israel’s leading cannabis company as well as to drive further growth through global expansion. For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co