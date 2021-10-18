Interactive Brokers launches crypto trading in US for four tokens By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Brokerage firm Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:) Group is allowing investment advisers registered with the company to trade four cryptocurrencies.

In a Monday announcement, Interactive Brokers said its Registered Investment Advisers would be able to trade and custody (BTC), (ETH), (BCH), and (LTC) for clients using Paxos Trust Company. The firm reported this service was currently available only for its advisers in the United States but it plans to launch crypto trading for global clients in the future.