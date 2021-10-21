Intel forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) – Chipmaker Intel Corp (NASDAQ:) forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, betting on hybrid work demand by leveraging its in-house production capacity to weather supply chain challenges.
The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $18.3 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $18.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.