Intel Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

Intel Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – Intel (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Intel announced earnings per share of $1.71 on revenue of $18.09B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $18.24B.

Intel shares are up 12% from the beginning of the year, still down 18.14% from its 52 week high of $68.48 set on April 12. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 16.32% from the start of the year.

Intel follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Intel’s report follows an earnings beat by Taiwan Semiconductor on October 14, who reported EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $14.75B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $14.81B.

Danaher had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $2.39 on revenue of $7.23B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $7B.

