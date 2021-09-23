Intel chief plans to attend White House meeting on chip shortage

Article content

Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger plans to attend a virtual White House meeting on the global chip shortage, along with representatives from companies including Samsung Electronics, GM and Ford , people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting will be hosted by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and will also delve into topics such as the impact of the coronavirus Delta variant on chip supplies and how to better coordinate between chip producers and consumers. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson in Washington, D.C. Editing by Chris Reese)