Insurity Sponsors Riverfront Recapture’s Annual Fundraiser to Revitalize Hartford’s Riverfront

HARTFORD, Conn. — Insurity , a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty (P&C) carriers, brokers, and MGAs today announced that it will be a Sweet Sponsor for the 21 st annual Big Mo’ Jazz Brunch in Hartford, Connecticut on October 17, 2021. The Big Mo’ Jazz Brunch is the annual fundraising event for Riverfront Recapture, a nonprofit organization founded in 1981 dedicated to restoring and revitalizing the Connecticut Riverfront in the downtown Hartford area.

With headquarters located next to the Connecticut riverfront, Insurity has been a long-time supporter of the Big Mo’ fundraising event and the Riverfront Recapture organization. Ken Safft, Chief Human Resources Officer at Insurity, served on Riverfront Recapture’s Board of Directors from 2014 to 2016 and Insurity employees have regularly volunteered to help paint, clean, and restore the riverfront’s parks.

The Big Mo’ fundraiser showcases the accelerated growth of the region by choosing venue locations that are under construction, recently renovated, or just completed. This year, the Big Mo’ Jazz Brunch will feature two tours, including a river cruise and a stroll through the parks, a musical performance, food and beverages provided by local restaurants, and more. With expansive public parks and art fixtures open year-round, the riverfront offers events and programs designed to bring together the whole community. In line with Insurity’s vision of empowering insurance organizations to capitalize on new opportunities, the Riverfront Recapture aims to empower individuals to take advantage of the natural beauty in their community.

“Continued support from local businesses is instrumental in allowing us to restore and maintain nearly 150 acres of our urban park system for Hartford’s residents and visitors,” said Deborah Baker, Director of Development for Riverfront Recapture. “Our parks have had such a positive impact on the community, especially in the past year and a half when safety measures to combat COVID-19 have created an even greater need for outdoor spaces. In a typical year, we see more than 800,000 visitors to the parks on average. The proceeds of the Big Mo’ will allow us to continue to provide people with a safe, clean park system to enjoy.”

“Insurity is delighted to continue our support for Riverfront Recapture and be a ‘Sweet Sponsor’ for the Big Mo’ Jazz Brunch,” said Safft. “The mission of Riverfront Recapture holds special meaning to Insurity, as our headquarters are located close to the Hartford’s riverfront. Our sponsorship reaffirms our commitment to supporting our local community and preserving our natural parks and rivers.”

For more information on Insurity’s philanthropic efforts, please reach out to Laura Krause at Laura.Krause@Insurity.com .

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C Carriers in the US and has over 275 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners. For more information, visit www.insurity.com .