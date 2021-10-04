Insurer Phoenix sets carbon targets for $339 billion of investments By Reuters

(Reuters) – Phoenix Group laid out new carbon reduction targets on Monday, which it said will cut the emission intensity of 250 billion pounds ($338.75 billion) of investments by at least half by 2030.
The blue-chip life insurer, which invested over 700 million pounds in sustainable assets in the first half of 2021, said the interim targets were part of its goal to achieving net zero carbon for investments by 2050.
($1 = 0.7380 pounds)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.