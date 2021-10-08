Insurer Chubb to acquire Cigna’s business in Asia, Turkey for $5.8 bln

Article content SINGAPORE — U.S. insurer Chubb Ltd has agreed to buy health insurer Cigna Corp’s life, accident, and supplemental benefits businesses in Asia Pacific and Turkey for $5.75 billion in cash, both insurers said, marking the latest consolidation in Asia’s insurance sector. In a statement issued late on Thursday, Chubb said it will acquire Cigna’s A&H (accident and health) and life business in South Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Hong Kong and Indonesia, in addition to Cigna’s 51% stake in a joint venture in Turkey.

Article content “The addition of Cigna’s business, which is overwhelmingly A&H (accident and health), will rebalance our global portfolio towards this important region,” Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg said. Chubb said the acquisition will boost Asia’s share of its global portfolio to $7 billion from about $4 billion in net premiums written, representing about 20% of the company’s total business, excluding China. The transaction comes at a time of a shakeup in the insurance sector in key markets. In August, HSBC Holdings agreed to acquire https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/hsbc-buy-axas-insurance-assets-singapore-575-mln-2021-08-16 French insurer Axa’s Singapore assets for $575 million. Last year, Singapore Life, an upstart insurer backed by investors including buyout group TPG, acquired the Singapore business of British insurer Aviva https://www.reuters.com/article/us-aviva-gb-divestiture-idUSKBN26225B for nearly $2 billion, as it expands in Southeast Asia.