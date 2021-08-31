Institutions remain bullish on Cardano and Ether while BTC outflows persist By Cointelegraph

Institutional inflows to altcoin investment products have continued to increase this past week, but the same cannot be said for .

In its Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on Aug. 30, institutional asset manager CoinShares identified overall inflows of $24 million to altcoin-based investment products. The capital flows mark the second consecutive week of inflows to altcoin funds, with investments into altcoin products increasing by 14.3% compared to last week’s $21 million.