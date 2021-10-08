Institutions buying Bitcoin rather than gold as inflation cranks up: JPMorgan By Cointelegraph

(BTC) has led a 35% rally this week by soaring far above the $50,000 resistance level and restoring a $1 trillion market capitalization to the asset.
According to a note shared by JPMorgan (NYSE:) with clients on Thursday, the recent increase in price for BTC was predominantly attributed to institutional investors looking for a hedge to inflation.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.