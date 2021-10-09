Institutions buying Bitcoin rather than gold as inflation cranks up: JPMorgan By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) has led a 35% rally this week by soaring far above the $50,000 resistance level and restoring a $1-trillion market capitalization to the asset.

According to a note shared by JPMorgan (NYSE:) with clients on Thursday, the recent increase in price for BTC was predominantly attributed to institutional investors looking for a hedge to inflation.