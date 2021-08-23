Institutions appear bullish on crypto despite record Bitcoin outflows By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Institutions appear bullish on crypto despite record Bitcoin outflows

At the start of 2021, the cryptocurrency industry was bursting with news of increased institutional investment, and this is still largely true. Despite reports suggesting increased outflows from institutional investors, net inflows are still very much positive. Additionally, though (BTC) appears to be the investment of choice for liquidations, institutional investment into (ETH) has never been healthier. From Wall Street hedge funds to major banks, large-scale investors are hopping aboard the crypto train. Bitcoin’s fall from its all-time high at $65,000 placed doubt in the minds of all cryptocurrency investors, though that could be changing as its price has since started to recover. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph