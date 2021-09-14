Institutional traders flock to Solana as demand for ETH and BTC flattens By Cointelegraph

Institutional traders have flocked to Solana (SOL) as demand for Ether (ETH) and (BTC) exposure has flattened, with SOL investment products representing a whopping 86.6% of total weekly inflows crypto investment products last week.
According to the Sept. 14 issue of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly, Solana (SOL) investment products saw inflows of $49.4 million between Sept. 6 and Sept.10. The combined total inflows for crypto investment products equated to $57 million for the week, with SOL seeing a 275% week-over-week increase to represent 86.6% of total inflow.
