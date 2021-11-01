Home Business Institutional managers bought $2B worth of Bitcoin in October By Cointelegraph

Institutional inflows into (BTC) products picked up sharply in October, underscoring renewed bullish sentiment surrounding the flagship cryptocurrency.

Crypto investment products saw inflows totaling $288 million for the week ending Oct. 31, with Bitcoin accounting for $269 million, according to CoinShares’ weekly flows report.