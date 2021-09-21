Institutional investors increase their crypto holdings for 5th straight week By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cryptocurrency assets held by institutional managers rose for a fifth consecutive week, a sign that market participants had once again flipped bullish on (BTC) and the leading altcoins.

Investment flows into crypto products totaled $42 million in the week ending on Sept. 19, with Bitcoin funds seeing inflows of $15 million, according to digital asset manager CoinShares. That’s only the third time in 16 weeks that BTC investment products saw positive inflows.