Institutional investors dominated the DeFi scene in Q2: Chainalysis report By Cointelegraph

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market appears to no longer be the domain of retail actors alone as the institutional investment footprint in the crypto market segment continues to attain more significant levels.
According to blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis, institutional investors played a major role in De adoption in Q2 2021.
