Institutional investors bought the dip as China FUD broke By Cointelegraph

Institutional investors were buying the dip on the back of China’s latest FUD, with digital asset investment products generating $95 million worth of inflows last week.
According to CoinShares’ Monday “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly” report, a surge in dip buying helped drive a sixth consecutive week of inflows for institutional crypto investment products broadly.
The great wall of FUD
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.