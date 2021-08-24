Institutional investors bet big on Solana, while BTC outflows persist By Cointelegraph

Institutional investors are loading up on Solana (SOL), with one-third of inflows to crypto investment products being invested in instruments tracking Solana this past week.

According to CoinShares’ Monday “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly” report, $7.1 million flowed into Solana investment products between Aug. 15 and Friday.

Flows by asset. Source: CoinShares