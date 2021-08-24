Institutional Investments Flow to Solana as BTC Outflows Continue By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Institutional investors are preferring Solana for their cash inflows this week.

One-third of total cash inflows to crypto-assets were to Solana.

ADA, ETH, LTC and DOT also made it to the top 5.

It seems institutional investors have found Solana to be their number one this week. The DeFi protocol took up one-third of total cash inflows to crypto assets for the week between August 15 and August 20.

As per CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report dated August 23, a total of $7.1 million flowed into Solana investment products. To match with this inflow rise, Solana (SOL) has also gained 8.38% this week. At this moment, it trades for a price of $78.58.

The report also stated that institutional crypto investment products also resisted a six-week trend of outflows. In fact, almost $21 million flowe…

