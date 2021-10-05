Institutional interest in crypto is just getting started By Cointelegraph





The old adage “The crypto market is not for the faint-hearted” was put on full display recently when the total market capitalization of the industry dipped to a relative low of $1.75 trillion on Sept. 20, only to make a strong comeback. Despite all of these fluctuations, however, demand from institutional investors remains strong, with reports suggesting that big-money players continued to recently “buy the dip,” especially on the heels of China’s most recent blanket ban that saw bears take control of the market, albeit briefly.

To further elaborate on the matter, a recent CoinShares report revealed that over the last week of September, digital asset investment products generated $95 million worth of inflows for institutional crypto investment products — with (BTC) and Ether (ETH) leading the way with $50.2 million and $28.9 million worth of inflows, respectively. In fact, on average, the last 30-day period has seen inflows to Bitcoin products surge by a whopping 234% week-over-week.

