Institutional exposure to altcoin products retests all-time high By Cointelegraph

Institutional demand for altcoin exposure has surged to record levels, with the altcoin market share now representing a record 35% of capital locked in crypto investment products.
According to the Sept. 7 issue of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly, nearly 40% of the past week’s inflows to digital asset investment products were allocated to instruments tracking altcoins.
