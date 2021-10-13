Institutional crypto products eye record AUM as investors pile into Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Institutional investors are continuing to pile into (BTC) despite prices pushing up to a five-month high.
According to CoinShares’ Tuesday “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly” report, more than $226 million in capital flowed to institutional Bitcoin products this past week. Bitcoin products dominated inflows for the third consecutive week, posting a week-over-week increase of 227%.
