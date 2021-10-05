Institutional bulls back Bitcoin after weeks of altcoin accumulation By Cointelegraph

Institutional investors are pivoting back to digital gold with (BTC) investment products posting a third consecutive week of inflows.
According to CoinShares’ latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, BTC investment products generated $68.7 million worth of inflows between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, representing a 36% increase in exposure week-over-week.
