Institutional Bitcoin products tag record AUM despite volume pulling back By Cointelegraph

Institutional traders have locked a record sum of capital into investment products despite trade volume declining during the second half of 2021.
According to CoinShares’ Nov. 15 “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly” report, Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw total inflows of $97.5 million between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12 — pushing the sector’s assets under management (AUM) up to a record $56 billion. Year-to-date (YTD) inflows also tagged $6.5 billion last week.
