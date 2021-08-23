Instagram To Replace Swipe-Up Feature For Link Stickers On August 30th

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

All good things must come to an end. Instagram is always improving its platform and preparing to roll out a minor change for one of its popular features for select account holders. With roughly 1 billion active users worldwide, Instagram moves out with the old and in with the new to give its users a more creative approach.

If you’re like me, you probably ignored the notification today that shared Instagram would be retiring their swipe-up feature. According to The Verge, the platform is removing the feature which allows people to visit external web pages by adding the link in their stories on August 30th. Instagram decided to remove the feature to streamline their user’s story creation experience and offer more creative control.

If you’re worried about being able to share web pages, don’t. Instagram has a replacement for the swipe-up feature. Users will be able to use the “link stickers” in their stories that will give them access to sharing external websites. Now ya’ll know Instagram doesn’t just make changes without doing the proper research. The photo and video-sharing social networking service have been working on the slight change for a while. The report states that they began testing the updated sticker feature in June.

During testing, Instagram‘s Former Head of Products, Vishal Shah, told Verge that the stickers fit more with the way people currently use the platform. The biggest difference between the swipe and link stickers features is viewers being able to respond to stories that have a link sticker but not responding to swipe-up stories.

Roomies, are yall here for this subtle change?

