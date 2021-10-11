Instagram testing feature to notify users of outage or issue inside app

Article content

Facebook Inc’s Instagram said on Monday it is testing a feature to notify users of outages or technical issues directly on the photo-sharing app, days after two outages disrupted the social media giant’s services.

The test will run in the United States and will go on for a few months, Instagram said in a blog post.(https://bit.ly/3oRjLwM)

On Oct.4, a six-hour long outage prevented the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.