Instagram Is Offering Eligible Users Up To $10,000 To Use The Reels Feature

Run through the money run! Just as the holiday season is approaching, people are always looking for ways to receive some extra money, and it looks like Instagram may have a solution. The company is giving users an incentive to receive some extra cash by using their Reels feature. The Reels feature, which was introduced in August 2020, is similar to the popular application TikTok, where users can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools.

According to Tech Crunch, Instagram is dishing out bonuses up to $10,000 for creating Reels, a program that started in July. Maddy Corbin, who has 52,000 followers on Instagram, was recently offered up to $1,000 for Reels in a month. However, it doesn’t appear that all content creators are receiving the same payout amount. “I saw some people that had more followers than me, and they could only make $600,” Maddy told TechCrunch. She says that users with fewer followers were offered $800. “I wish I knew more on how that was generated. All I can think of is maybe it’s based off of past reels’ performance,” Maddy stated.

Instagram spoke with TechCrunch about the pricing difference in payouts stating, “We’re continuing to test payments as we roll out to more creators, and expect them to fluctuate while we’re still getting started. We’ve designed bonuses so that we can help as many creators as we can in a way that is achievable and drives meaningful earnings. Our goal is for bonuses to become more personalized over time.”

Although the program has been around, this month, Instagram kicked the bonus up a notch to keep up with TikTok, as the platform surpassed 1 billion monthly active users. Several competitor platforms like YouTube Shorts and Snapchat Spotlight have also introduced an incentivizing feature for users to post their short-form content on their apps instead of TikTok.

Now that we’ve given you the rundown about Instagram cashin’ folks out, here is how to see if your account qualifies! Users need to be at least 18 years old and meet the platform’s partner monetization policies, which are a bit vague. The policy states you must reside in an Eligible Country, Comply with our Community Guidelines and Content Monetization Policies. To see the complete list, head over to Facebook’s website.

