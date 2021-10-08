Instagram feeds not loading for some users By Reuters

(Reuters) – Facebook (NASDAQ:)’s photo-sharing app Instagram was not loading for some users on Friday, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.
Web monitoring group Downdetector showed there were more than 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram on Friday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.