Instagram feeds not loading for some users By Reuters

Instagram feeds not loading for some users

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) – Facebook (NASDAQ:)’s photo-sharing app Instagram was not loading for some users on Friday, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.

Web monitoring group Downdetector showed there were more than 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram on Friday.

