Instagram Announces Chronological Newsfeed Option Coming 2022

For years, many people have complained about Instagram no longer showing posts in chronological order, but that’s all set to change. In a post made to Twitter, Instagram announced chronological order was coming back, but this time as an option.

The official Instagram Communications Twitter account stated, “We want to be clear that we’re creating new options — providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them — not switching everyone back to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year!”

The account added, “We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order.

This announcement comes after Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri first shared the feature has been in the works “for months” and that they are “targeting the first quarter of next year.”

In June, Mosseri stated it was “impossible for most people to see everything, let alone all the posts they cared about” with a chronological newsfeed. But many people went against that notion and expressed they liked it the way it was before the change.

