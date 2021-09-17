Inspiration4: Tom Cruise speaks with passengers on SpaceX’s all-civilian flight

Tom Cruise has spoken to the four passengers on SpaceX’s all-civilian flight Inspiration4.

Representatives for the flight told The Associated Press on Friday that Cruise took part in a call on Thursday with the four space tourists, who are orbiting at an altitude of more than 360 miles.

Details of the conversation have been kept private. A Netflix documentary, Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space is dedicated to the journey. Four episodes have been released so far; a fifth will follow in the days after the flight comes to an end.

The Twitter account for the flight shared a Top Gun gif on Friday along with the words: “Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo [nicknames for all four passengers] spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space. Maverick, you can be our wingman anytime.”

Maverick is Cruise’s character’s call sign in the 1986 film.

The four civilians on Inspiration4 are Jared Isaacman (Rook), Hayley Arcenaux (Nova), Dr Sian Proctor (Leo), and Chris Sembroski (Hanks).

Netflix released the most recent episode of Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space on 13 September. The final episode, which will “capture the historic launch and the crew’s journey into space, culminating in their triumphant splashdown and return to Earth”, is expected to air later this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report