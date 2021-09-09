Insiders sold MicroStrategy stock after Bitcoin’s bull run By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
Insiders sold MicroStrategy stock after Bitcoin’s bull run

Virginia-based enterprise software company MicroStrategy has captured the attention of crypto and financial news outlets alike with its CEO’s atypical strategy of going all-in on , beginning in 2020, with some reporters quipping that the company has since morphed into something closer to a Bitcoin (BTC) investment vehicle than a software firm.

Recent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission suggest some of the company’s top-level executives are ambivalent about pursuing this strategy long-term.