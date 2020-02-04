Inside the fabulous life of Andy Cohen's son, Benjamin

And that without counting his crew on the east coast, the Bravo executive turned the face of the network and consummate host rolling with a squad that includes best friends Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa Y Sarah Jessica Parker, who left a trash can of second-hand items.

"Kelly Ripa helped me find my baby nurse, which is amazing," he said. Persons. "Sarah Jessica sat with me for three hours on a Saturday and helped me make my registration. And she lent me clothes and burp cloths she had saved from her children. She tagged them all. She left me a large plastic container full of things that she knew she was going to need. "

This is what he had imagined when he decided at the end of 2017 to investigate the subrogation process, the procedure that is carried out a few days before celebrating his 50th birthday. Sure, he was on the route of the single father, but he knew that with his circle closed, he would never be really alone. "I want Benny to be surrounded by as many women as possible," he told Persons. "Women have played a key role in my life. My most important relationship has probably been with my mother. He will be surrounded by women. He needs it. We all need it."