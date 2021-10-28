Insecure Cast Members In Their First Episode Vs. Now

To celebrate, let’s take a walk down memory lane and see how the cast looked in their first episodes vs. now:
1.
Here’s Issa Rae as Issa Dee then.
And here’s Issa Rae now.
2.
Here’s Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter then.
And here’s Yvonne Orji now.
3.
Here’s Jay Ellis as Lawrence Walker then.
And here’s Jay Ellis now.
4.
Here’s Natasha Rothwell as Kelli Prenny then.
And here’s Natasha Rothwell now.
5.
Here’s Amanda Seales as Tiffany DuBois then.
And here’s Amanda Seales now.
6.
Here’s Y’lan Noel as Daniel King then.
And here’s Y’lan Noel now.
7.
Here’s Kendrick Sampson as Nathan Campbell then.
And here’s Kendrick Sampson now.
8.
Here’s Alexander Hodge as Andrew then.
And here’s Alexander Hodge now.
9.
Here’s Lisa Joyce as Frieda then.
And here’s Lisa Joyce now.
10.
Here’s Neil Brown Jr. as Chad Kerr then.
And here’s Neil Brown Jr. now:
11.
Here’s Wade Allain-Marcus as Derek DuBois then.
And here’s Wade Allain-Marcus now.
12.
And lastly, here’s Sarunas J. Jackson as Dro Peña then.
And here’s Sarunas J. Jackson now.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!