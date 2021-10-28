Insecure Cast Members In Their First Episode Vs. Now

So Insecure’s fifth and final season has begun airing,N and I still can’t believe this masterpiece of a show is coming to an end!

To celebrate, let’s take a walk down memory lane and see how the cast looked in their first episodes vs. now:

1.

Here’s Issa Rae as Issa Dee then.


HBO

First episode: Season 1, Episode 1, “Insecure as F**k”

And here’s Issa Rae now.


Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

Here’s Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter then.


HBO

First episode: Season 1, Episode 1, “Insecure as F**k”

And here’s Yvonne Orji now.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

3.

Here’s Jay Ellis as Lawrence Walker then.


HBO

First episode: Season 1, Episode 1, “Insecure as F**k”

And here’s Jay Ellis now.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Modern Luxury / LA Confidential

4.

Here’s Natasha Rothwell as Kelli Prenny then.


HBO

First episode: Season 1, Episode 3, “Racist as F**k”

And here’s Natasha Rothwell now.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

5.

Here’s Amanda Seales as Tiffany DuBois then.


HBO

First episode: Season 1, Episode 3, “Racist as F**k”

And here’s Amanda Seales now.


Leon Bennett / WireImage / Getty Images

6.

Here’s Y’lan Noel as Daniel King then.


HBO

First episode: Season 1, Episode 1, “Insecure as F**k”

And here’s Y’lan Noel now.


Filmmagic / FilmMagic for HBO / Getty Images

7.

Here’s Kendrick Sampson as Nathan Campbell then.


HBO

First episode: Season 3, Episode 1, “Better-Like”

And here’s Kendrick Sampson now.

8.

Here’s Alexander Hodge as Andrew then.


HBO

First episode: Season 3, Episode 4, “Fresh-Like”

And here’s Alexander Hodge now.


Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for The Blackhouse Foundation

9.

Here’s Lisa Joyce as Frieda then.


HBO

First episode: Season 1, Episode 1, “Insecure as F**k”

And here’s Lisa Joyce now.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

10.

Here’s Neil Brown Jr. as Chad Kerr then.


HBO

First episode: Season 1, Episode 2, “Messy as F**k”

And here’s Neil Brown Jr. now:

11.

Here’s Wade Allain-Marcus as Derek DuBois then.


HBO

First episode: Season 1, Episode 3, “Racist as F**k”

And here’s Wade Allain-Marcus now.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

12.

And lastly, here’s Sarunas J. Jackson as Dro Peña then.


HBO

First episode: Season 2, Episode 3, “Hella Open”

And here’s Sarunas J. Jackson now.


Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic / Getty Images

