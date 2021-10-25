Insecure Behind-The-Scenes Facts From Showrunner Prentice

5. Prentice and Issa have a brother/sister relationship.

“We’re like brother and sister. Weirdly, I don’t think we’ve ever had real disagreements. I mean, we’ve disagreed on things — we can disagree all day, but she’ll always be the deciding vote; it’s her show. You know, we can disagree all day. Issa birthed this baby and I say that me coming on the show is like, the best stepfather that the show could ever have.”

6. Preparing concepts for episodes stemmed from their personal lives.

“Before we meet with the writers, a lot of times Issa and I just drink a lot of champagne and talk about what our friends have been going through and what we’ve been going through. Then we will take those ideas and try to find the theme of a season — sometimes it comes early, sometimes it comes while we’re talking with the other writers, and then we sort of share those ideas with the other writers. After, we go on a retreat, which is like three days, and we kind of just take those ideas and they share their own stories (i.e. what they’re going through, their dating life, family, careers, etc.), and that’s how we start to form our episodes. It’s almost like taking a lump of clay and then you continue to mold it into something.

It’s kind of like solving a puzzle; You do the borders first, because that’s the easiest part, right? Then you have to think about the big ticket things you want to say like, where do we want to end the trajectory of a character or situation wise, and then you start filling in the smaller details of the story.”