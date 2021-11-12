Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for December 2021, January and February 2022

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO — Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT’s monthly cash distribution for the months of December 2021, January and February 2022 as per the following schedule:

Month

Record Date

Distribution Date

Distribution Amount

December, 2021

December 31, 2021

January 17, 2022

$0.06875

January, 2022

January 31, 2022

February 15, 2022

$0.06875

February, 2022

February 28, 2022

March 15, 2022

$0.06875

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT’s investment criteria.

David Giraud, Chief Executive Officer
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: +33 1 5643 3323
david.giraud@inovalis.com

Khalil Hankach, Chief Financial Officer
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel:+33 1 5643 3313
khalil.hankach@inovalis.com

