Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for December 2021, January and February 2022

TORONTO — Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT’s monthly cash distribution for the months of December 2021, January and February 2022 as per the following schedule:
Month
Record Date
Distribution Date
Distribution Amount
December, 2021
December 31, 2021
January 17, 2022
$0.06875
January, 2022
January 31, 2022
February 15, 2022
$0.06875
February, 2022
February 28, 2022
March 15, 2022
$0.06875
ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT’s investment criteria.
David Giraud, Chief Executive Officer
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: +33 1 5643 3323
david.giraud@inovalis.com
Khalil Hankach, Chief Financial Officer
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel:+33 1 5643 3313
khalil.hankach@inovalis.com
