Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Adds Shipwire Logistics Platform to Sweden Warehouse

BERLIN — Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of e-commerce fulfillment solutions and third-party logistics , today announced that Shipwire , the company’s e-commerce logistics platform, has been integrated into its warehouse in Borås, Sweden . Access to Shipwire enables online brands and retailers in the region to manage their operations through the cloud-based platform and ship to customers domestically and internationally.

Ingram Micro’s Shipwire-integrated warehouse in Borås is strategically located 63km from the Port of Gothenburg, the largest port in the Nordics, and 41km from the Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport. Additionally, its location along Route 40 between Gothenburg and Jönköpings makes Borås an important logistics hub within the region. Current clients are using the facility to ship domestically, regionally and overseas.

“With Shipwire newly available in our warehouse in Sweden, we are excited to offer our customers the opportunity to leverage the platform for e-commerce fulfillment throughout Europe,” said Marcelo Wesseler, vice president of e-commerce, Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services. “Along with our operational capabilities in Sweden, we recently opened a new office in Berlin, a technology hub for Europe, and we look forward to building upon our legacy of serving Europe’s top e-commerce brands and retailers.”

E-commerce in the Nordics continues to grow and benefits from an economically strong consumer market. The region also boasts one of the most connected populations in the world, with Internet penetration at 94.5%, according to the World Bank. Ingram Micro has one other warehouse located in Sweden and its global network includes over 120 facilities.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides global supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce and technology markets. The company proudly serves customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships, and decades of experience. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

About Shipwire

Shipwire, a cloud-based platform from Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, offers a comprehensive order management system that connects merchants to an expansive global network of warehouses, parcel carriers, transportation and ecommerce options. The platform’s logistics infrastructure supports B2B and B2C solutions and enables fast order fulfillment, inventory control and visibility, and optimized supply chain solutions. For more information, contact Shipwire at: www.shipwire.com/contact/.

