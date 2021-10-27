Infrastructure platform Quicknode raises $35M in Series A financing By Cointelegraph

Quicknode was founded by Dmitry Shklovsky, Manuel Kreutz, Auston Bunsen and Alexander Nabutovsky and graduated from Y Combinator in March of 2021. The platform currently supports ten blockchains, including ethereum, bitcoin and solana with more being added monthly. Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian who invested in the round through his fund, said in a press release:

Quicknode, a Miami based blockchain infrastructure platform, announced the completion of a $35 million Series A round of financing on Wednesday, led by Venture Capital firm Tiger Global. Seven Seven Six, Soma Capital, Arrington Capital, Crossbeam and Anthony Pompliano also participated in the round. This follows a $5.3 million seed round back in March, and brings the total investment in the company to just north of $45 Million.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.