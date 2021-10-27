Infrastructure platform Quicknode raises $35M in Series A financing By Cointelegraph

Quicknode, a Miami based blockchain infrastructure platform, announced the completion of a $35 million Series A round of financing on Wednesday, led by Venture Capital firm Tiger Global. Seven Seven Six, Soma Capital, Arrington Capital, Crossbeam and Anthony Pompliano also participated in the round. This follows a $5.3 million seed round back in March, and brings the total investment in the company to just north of $45 Million.
Quicknode was founded by Dmitry Shklovsky, Manuel Kreutz, Auston Bunsen and Alexander Nabutovsky and graduated from Y Combinator in March of 2021. The platform currently supports ten blockchains, including ethereum, bitcoin and solana with more being added monthly. Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian who invested in the round through his fund, said in a press release:
