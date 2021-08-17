InfoSum Raises $65 Million Series B to Build the Next Generation of Data Collaboration

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Since the closing of InfoSum’s Series A in September 2020, the company has tripled its revenue, doubled its employee base, entered into multiple new markets, and signed more than fifty new customers. InfoSum will use the new funds to accelerate hiring across every aspect of the business, expand into new regions, and further the development of its platform. InfoSum has already set the industry standard for private and secure data collaboration. The company’s approach to customer data collaboration, called the ‘non-movement of data,’ has been validated by leading businesses increasingly focused on privacy, security, and the creation of owned customer identity platforms.

InfoSum, the world’s leading data collaboration platform, today announced a $65 million Series B funding financed by Chrysalis Investments. The round brings the total amount raised to $90 million since the company’s inception in 2016.

Global enterprises rely on InfoSum to power privacy-safe data collaboration that drives better customer experiences, connecting customer records between and amongst companies, without ever sharing data. This customizable, customer-centric approach enables companies to unlock the full potential of their data, delivering better business outcomes while prioritizing the privacy of consumers.

“The technology that enables companies to safely and securely compare customer data is thankfully entering a new phase, driven by privacy-conscious consumers and companies focused on value and control. InfoSum is proud to be leading the way,” said Brian Lesser, Chairman and CEO of InfoSum. “Companies are looking for solutions to help resolve the existing friction and inefficiencies around data collaboration, and InfoSum is the company to drive this growth forward.”

Nick Halstead, InfoSum Founder and CTO, added, “InfoSum recognized early on the need for new technology in data privacy. Now as the market leader in data collaboration, this investment from Chrysalis allows us to accelerate the development of our unique infrastructure and expand its innovative capabilities into new arenas.”

As a result of the investment, Chrysalis Investment’s Richard Watts will be added to the InfoSum Board.

Richard Watts, Chrysalis Investments portfolio manager said, ‘InfoSum exhibits one of the fastest scale-up revenue streams we have come across in the software space, and, we believe, addresses a significant market opportunity in a digitalised world. We are delighted to be partnering with InfoSum and look forward to working with Brian Lesser, Nick Halstead, and the rest of the InfoSum team to deliver on the possibilities of the technology.”

Since launching its platform commercially in 2019, InfoSum has come to be relied upon by some of the most cutting-edge, security-oriented companies around the world to future-proof their businesses against an evolving data and technology landscape.

About InfoSum

InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. Using patented, privacy-first technology, InfoSum connects customer records between and amongst companies, without moving or sharing data. Since launching the platform in 2019, global customer-oriented companies across financial services, CTV, retail, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment trust InfoSum to seamlessly and compliantly deliver better customer experiences.