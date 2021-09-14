Influencers Who Attended The 2021 Met Gala

From our phone screens to the beige carpet!
The Met Gala finally took place last night after a year-long hiatus due to the ongoing pandora. While the Gala’s exclusive guest list had previously been comprised of the most famous and traditional celebrities in the past, this year we saw more YouTubers and TikTokers strut their stuff than ever before!
Below are the influencers who made the cut to attend fashion’s biggest night out:
Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton:
Addison Rae in vintage Tom Ford for Gucci:
Nikkie de Jager aka NikkieTutorials in Edwin Oudshoorn Couture:
Jackie Aina in custom Fe Noel:
And finally, Dixie D’Amelio in Valentino:
