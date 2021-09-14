Influencers Who Attended The 2021 Met Gala

From our phone screens to the beige carpet!

The Met Gala finally took place last night after a year-long hiatus due to the ongoing pandora. While the Gala’s exclusive guest list had previously been comprised of the most famous and traditional celebrities in the past, this year we saw more YouTubers and TikTokers strut their stuff than ever before!

Below are the influencers who made the cut to attend fashion’s biggest night out:

Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue


Theo Wargo / Getty Images


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Addison Rae in vintage Tom Ford for Gucci:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images


Theo Wargo / Getty Images


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Nikkie de Jager aka NikkieTutorials in Edwin Oudshoorn Couture:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jackie Aina in custom Fe Noel:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images


Theo Wargo / Getty Images


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

And finally, Dixie D’Amelio in Valentino:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

