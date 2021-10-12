Inflation worry sends two-year yields to more than 18-month high; auctions eyed

Article content
NEW YORK — Yields on the U.S. two-year
Treasury note jumped to their highest level in more than 18
months on Tuesday, as climbing oil prices added to the
inflationary picture and heightened expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may be forced to take action earlier
than currently anticipated.
The yield on the 2-year was up 1.8 basis
points to 0.336% after reaching as high as 0.356%, its
highest level since March 25, 2020.
Brent crude prices have climbed for more than
five straight weeks, hitting a two-year high of $84.60 on
Article content
Monday, as climbing demand and clogs in the supply chain have
contributed to rising prices in other commodities as well.
The yield on the two-year eased somewhat as crude prices
oscillated around the unchanged mark.
“Since we have had consecutive days of energy costs going
higher the market feels as if the Fed’s hands might be
getting a little more tied,” said Jim Barnes, director of
fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.
“The transitory theme is still there; it is just that
before transitory was tied more to bottlenecks and supply
issues, and now on top of that you could throw in commodity
costs going higher … the market is kind of throwing up
their hands a little bit and saying there is inflationary
Article content
pressures coming from different angles, which could make
things problematic for the Fed.”
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak on
the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy at 11:15 a.m.
EDT (1515 GMT) and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President
Raphael Bostic speaks on inflation at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630
GMT).
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down
1.8 basis points to 1.587%.
Investors will closely monitor Wednesday’s consumer price
index data for September, with expectations calling for a
monthly rise of 0.3%.
The U.S. Treasury will auction $58 billion of three-year
notes at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) and $38 billion of 10-year
notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Tuesday. An auction of $24
Article content
billion of 30-year bonds is scheduled on Wednesday.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was
down 4.4 basis points to 2.116%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 125.0 basis points after hitting a
3-1/2-month high of 129.7 on Friday.
October 12 Tuesday 10:14AM New York / 1414 GMT
Price
US T BONDS DEC1 158-12/32 0-29/32
10YR TNotes DEC1 131-44/256 0-84/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Six-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 -0.003
Two-year note 99-213/256 0.3359 0.018
Three-year note 99-92/256 0.5964 0.016
Five-year note 99-24/256 1.0629 0.015
Seven-year note 99-28/256 1.3846 -0.002
10-year note 96-240/256 1.5874 -0.018
30-year bond 97-112/256 2.1162 -0.044
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.75 0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.25 1.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.00 1.00
spread
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
