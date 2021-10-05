Inflation will abate as supply meets demand, says UK PM Johnson By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Inflationary pressures will abate as supply improves to meet demand, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
Asked during an interview on LBC about the risks of inflation due to the government’s push towards higher wages, Johnson said: “What you are seeing is demand, growing demand sucking in gas from Russia or wherever, you are seeing demand for lorry drivers globally and that has an inflationary effect and as that clears, as supply meets demand then inflation abates.”
