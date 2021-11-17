Inflation, monetary tightening could heighten systemic risks-U.S. Treasury research office By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Inflation, monetary policy tightening and cyber attacks could heighten systemic risks to the U.S. financial system, along with the possible emergence of new COVID-19 variants, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Financial Research said on Wednesday.
The office, created after the 2008-2009 financial crisis to study risks across the financial system, said in its annual report to Congress that climate risks were still difficult to assess and more of a medium- to long-term threat to financial stability.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.