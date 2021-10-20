Inflation Hits 4.4% in Canada, Deepening Central Bank Challenge

The average of the central bank’s core measures — often seen as a better gauge of underlying price pressures — ticked up to 2.67% from 2.6% in August.

The consumer price index rose 4.4% in September from a year earlier, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. That’s the highest reading since February 2003, exceeding consensus expectations in a Bloomberg survey of economists for a reading of 4.3%.

(Bloomberg) — Inflation exceeded the Bank of Canada’s control range for a sixth straight month, worsened by supply chain bottlenecks that are proving stubbornly persistent.

Article content

The hot inflation readings of the last six months are deepening a communications challenge for policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem, who maintain the spike in consumer-price gains will be short lived. The data also come as traders in the overnight swaps market bet increasingly against the Bank of Canada’s guidance that policymakers won’t raise interest rates until the second half of next year.

Macklem changed his tone on inflation slightly in recent weeks. He acknowledged on Oct. 7 that supply chain disruptions are dragging on, and said last week high inflation readings could “take a little longer to come back down.”

Wednesday’s report is the last major indicator before the central bank’s Oct. 27 policy decision. It’s not expected to move rates but Macklem is likely to reduce weekly purchases of Canadian government bonds to C$1 billion ($810 million), from the current pace of C$2 billion.

Before the September inflation report, traders had priced in three interest-rate hikes in Canada by the end of 2022, which would bring the policy rate to 1% from the current 0.25%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com