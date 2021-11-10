Inflation fears, poor bond auction push yields higher

as -0.608%, both records, in morning trading then drifted higher

-1.243% and the yield on 30-year TIPS went as low

The yield on 10-year TIPS dipped as low as

part of the yield curve.

(TIPS) fell to record lows after the latest consumer price data

But “real” yields on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

in U.S. consumer prices in 31 years and a weak 30-year bond

Wednesday as the market was battered by the biggest annual gain

U.S. Treasury debt yields shot higher on

Article content

later in the session.

Inflation expectations soared, with the five-year breakeven

inflation rate reaching a record-high 3.113% and

the 10-year breakeven rate rising to 2.72%, the

highest since May 2006.

The moves came after higher-than-expected consumer price

inflation, which could lead the Federal reserve to tighten

monetary policy. A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed

prices increased more than expected in October as the cost of

gasoline and food surged, leading to the biggest annual gain

since 1990.

“The market has to do a one-time adjustment on inflation

expectations and that’s why you get a day like today,” said Gary

Pzegeo, head of fixed income for CIBC Private Wealth.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury’s $25 billion auction of

30-year bonds had a poor showing, according to analysts, pushing

yields on the long end of the curve to session highs. The bonds

were sold with a high yield of 1.940% and below-average demand

at a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.20.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which jumped as

high as 1.592%, was last up 10.4 basis points at 1.5528%. The

30-year yield, which hit 1.988% following the

auction, was last 9.7 basis points higher at 1.9177%. The

inversion on the longest end of the curve that began late last

month continued with the 20-year yield at 1.9636%.

On the shorter end of the curve, the two-year yield