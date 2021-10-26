Inflation expectations hit new seven-year high, shooting past ECB target

Article content LONDON — Euro zone inflation expectations among bond investors hit a new seven-year high above 2.07% on Tuesday, shooting past the European Central Bank’s target on the back of soaring oil prices and supply chain crunches around the world. Oil prices reached multi-year highs this week on the back of tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand. This comes on top of several months of high inflation readings in the euro zone and beyond, putting pressure on the ECB ahead of its policy meeting next Thursday and as it considers how much monetary support to provide the bloc’s economy once its pandemic bond-buying expires next March.

Article content An important market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year forward inflation swap rose as high as 2.0762%, the highest since early August 2014. “Rising inflation swaps will be a key topic at Thursday’s ECB meeting,” analysts at ING wrote in a note. “The persistent inflation scare is seeing expectations tilt towards tighter policies, and any pushback by the ECB may remain confined to the very front-end pricing.” German real, or inflation-adjusted, 10-year bond yields fell to a new low of -2.00%, a full percentage point below U.S. real 10-year yields. U.S. 10-year breakevens meanwhile, the market-based measure of expected inflation, rose to the highest since 2006 at 2.67%.