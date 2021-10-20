Inflation at almost two-decade high complicates Bank of Canada rate plan

Kevin Carmichael: The cost of just about everything that Statistics Canada measures was more expensive in September Photo by Reuters/Lawrence Bryant/File Photo

Article content The cost of just about everything that Statistics Canada measures was more expensive in September than a year earlier, pushing headline inflation to its highest in almost two decades and complicating the Bank of Canada’s plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero until well into 2022.

Article content Statistics Canada’s consumer price index (CPI) increased 4.4 per cent from September 2020, the biggest year-over-year increase since the CPI surged to 4.7 per cent in February 2003. The index rose 0.2 per cent from August, matching the previous monthly increase, as prices rose in every major component that the agency watches, led by outsized gains in the cost of transportation and shelter. Food prices also exerted considerable upward pressure on the headline number. Prices are being driven higher around the world by an extreme mismatch between supply and demand. Factories everywhere were idled in the early months of 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19, and also in anticipation of a long recession. But unlike previous recessions, demand never really went away because governments offset health lockdowns with unprecedented rescue packages. Suppliers are now scrambling to catch up, clogging ports and other transportation lanes that are dealing with their own pandemic-related issues.

Article content Add a series of droughts in important food-growing regions and you are left with an epic supply shock that is filling the business pages with stories of shortages and companies that are raising prices as a result. Central banks, including the Bank of Canada, that set interest rates to keep inflation at a moderate pace have been forced to think hard about whether they can keep interest rates near zero for much longer. Many would like to leave considerable stimulus in place because relatively high jobless rates indicate that economies remain weaker than they were before the crisis. Strong Canadian business and consumer sentiment collide with capacity constraints, inflation worries ‘People are hoarding’: Food shortages are the next supply-chain crunch Markets increasingly betting Bank of Canada will hike earlier than forecast — three rate rises seen in 2022

Article content The Bank of Canada, which this week began deliberating over its next policy adjustment, aims to keep inflation around two per cent, the midpoint of a comfort zone of one per cent to three per cent. The average of three price gauges that policy-makers watch to get a sense of trend inflation was 2.7 per cent, compared with 2.6 per cent in August. The three measures attempt to smooth the headline number by removing energy and other volatile prices from the mix. When energy and food were dropped from the CPI basket, the index increased 3.3 per cent from September 2020, Statistics Canada said. Milder core inflation could provide some comfort to central bankers. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and his deputies will release the results of their interest-rate discussions on Oct. 27. They probably will opt to further reduce their weekly purchases of Government of Canada bonds, an aggressive form of monetary policy that is no longer needed, as the economy is on track to post strong growth over the second half. But it likely will need more evidence to back off its plan to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.25 per cent until at least the second half of next year. Macklem reiterated on a couple of occasions last week that he thinks inflation will recede once suppliers catch up to demand.

Article content "These (supply) bottlenecks are looking to be more complicated, more persistent than we previously thought," Macklem said. "As demand has picked up, that constraint is binding, and businesses are having to find ways to work through that. There is a fair amount of ingenuity in the business community. They have in the past found ways to work through these" supply issues, he added. • Email: kcarmichael@postmedia.com | Twitter: CarmichaelKevin

